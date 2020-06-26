Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

