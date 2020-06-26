Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2,185.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.21% of Element Solutions worth $45,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,053,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,279,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,860,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 125.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,628,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,907,000 after purchasing an additional 484,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

ESI opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

