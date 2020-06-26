Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Energiser Investments PLC (LON:ENGI)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), 137,229 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 62,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $8,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.81.

Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.06) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI)

Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.

