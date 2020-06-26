Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 2,467 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 53.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,530,000 after acquiring an additional 633,835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after acquiring an additional 490,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $48,619,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $28,001,000. Finally, Banbury Partners LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,877,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $133.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $627,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at $35,377,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.