Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 51,270 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 283.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in AGNC Investment by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 225,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

