Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 452,352 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Timken by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after buying an additional 407,082 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 3,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 308,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $14,123,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

