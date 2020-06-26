Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 15,521 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,456,000 after purchasing an additional 236,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPA. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Copa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Santander upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Shares of CPA opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.49. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.42. Copa had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $595.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Copa’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

