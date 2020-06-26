Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.15% of SP Plus worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SP Plus by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SP Plus by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SP Plus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus Corp has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.