Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 73,734 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.44 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

