Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after buying an additional 366,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $357,114.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,500.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,201 shares of company stock worth $1,338,191 over the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.