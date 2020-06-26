Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 11,313 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 633.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $165.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.