Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 37.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

TPX stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

