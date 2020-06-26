Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,295 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cinemark by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

CNK stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

