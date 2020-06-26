Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,242,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $784.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $769.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $749.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $633,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

