Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 267.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Capital World Investors grew its position in CIT Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 190.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,742,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIT opened at $21.83 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.88.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

