Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

