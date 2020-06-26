Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $677,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at $886,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,494.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $73.76 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

