Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $679,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

SUI stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

