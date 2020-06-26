Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $689,000 Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $63.18 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.34. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

