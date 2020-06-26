Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $693,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,877 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

