Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $697,000 Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 126.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after buying an additional 2,292,264 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 104,172 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,436,000 after buying an additional 1,657,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

