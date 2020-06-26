Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $706,000 Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.13% of H&E Equipment Services worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $22,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,562,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 380,990 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,824,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $10,466,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 261,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $605.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.33. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

