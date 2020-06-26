Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $708,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 175.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE OC opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

