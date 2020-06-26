Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $711,000 Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 181.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,965 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.09% of Cadence Bancorp worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 970,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 202,450 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,162,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

