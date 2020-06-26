Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.21. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

