Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $718,000 Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 58.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Steelcase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Steelcase by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Steelcase by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Steelcase stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

