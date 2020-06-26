Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $733,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

