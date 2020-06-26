Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 222.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after purchasing an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

