Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $701,000 in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.05% of Fastly at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 21.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 304,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $5,818,961.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,469 shares of company stock worth $7,090,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

