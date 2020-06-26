Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $744,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $16,102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $19,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 525,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $996,991. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti lifted their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

