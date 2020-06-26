Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

