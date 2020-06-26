Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,819 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

