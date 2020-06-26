Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 3,704 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Dell were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Dell by 1,327.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 24.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $51.60 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

