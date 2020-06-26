Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of BMC Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of BMCH opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.43. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

