Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,560 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $241.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $285.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.65.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

