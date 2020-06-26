Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,914 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.