Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 16,183 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. AXA lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 21.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 50.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 11.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $43.23 on Friday. Mimecast Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,080.75, a P/E/G ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIME. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co upgraded Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

In related news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at $363,611.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $95,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,603,379. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.