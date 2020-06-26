Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 19,372 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,372 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of Coherus Biosciences worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $92,000.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. Equities analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

