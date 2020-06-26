Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 35,045 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,045 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

NYSE:ECL opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.