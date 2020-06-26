Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 61,137 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,137 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

