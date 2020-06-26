Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 7,349 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.10% of Newmark Group worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,444,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 936.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 966,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,338,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 728,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $4.75 on Friday. Newmark Group Inc has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $821.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.