Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $677,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

Signature Bank stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

