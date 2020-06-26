EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,846,336 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 9.04% of EnLink Midstream worth $48,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 63,745 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLC. Robert W. Baird cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

