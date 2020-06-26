Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after purchasing an additional 493,257 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $325,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,386 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.