EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 286.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 196.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in EQT by 80.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

EQT stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

