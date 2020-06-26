Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

TSE WPM opened at C$57.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$26.99 and a twelve month high of C$65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$342.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.46 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 199.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$2,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,236. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.10, for a total transaction of C$2,216,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $6,584,100 in the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.