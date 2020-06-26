Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

BRG stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Romano Tio purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,625.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 76,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

