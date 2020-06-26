Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.56). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

FPRX stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.82. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $215.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 293,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,706.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,761,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 427,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 311,832 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 240,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 175,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

