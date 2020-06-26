Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Huntsman by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

