Esperion Therapeutics Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 906,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 241,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.